Russian army destroys five Ukrainian boats carrying soldiers across Dnieper

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s five high-speed boats as well as up to 20 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed during an attempt to cross the Dnieper River from the right bank to the islands, the head of the press center of the group Dnepr, Roman Kodryan, has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Dnepr group’s artillery identified and destroyed five enemy boats, as well as up to 20 servicemen who were preparing to move from the right bank of the Dnieper to the islands," Kodryan said in a video released by the Defense Ministry's Telegram channel.

Also, electronic warfare units grounded Ukraine's fixed-wing reconnaissance drone.

"An anti-tank missile system crew successfully hit an M777 towed howitzer, hidden in the coastal zone, with a guided missile at a distance of over four kilometers," Kodryan said.

Also, in the course of counter-battery warfare, the Dnepr group's artillery hit four Ukrainian mortar crews and destroyed two warehouses with fuel, lubricants and ammunition.