Trump wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible — envoy

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump wants to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, the politician's nominee for special envoy on Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"He wants to end it as quickly as he can. <…> This is a war that needs to end, and I think that he can do it. I really do have a lot of confidence in his ability to actually get to a position when this war is actually over," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Kellogg emphasized that ending the conflict in Ukraine is important for the national security of the United States, Europe and the world.

At the same time, the envoy added that Trump is "not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians." "He’s actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty, and he’s going to make sure that it’s equitable and it's fair," Kellogg said.