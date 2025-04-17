All parameters of possible agreements on Ukraine should be fulfilled by parties — MFA

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Any potential agreements aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict must be upheld and implemented in full by all signatories, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized during a news briefing.

She pointed out that although Ukraine publicly claimed to adhere to a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, it failed to honor this commitment even for a mere 30 days, continuing to carry out the very actions it had pledged to cease.

"Once again, I reiterate that any parameters established for future agreements must be strictly fulfilled by all parties involved. In this case, the Kiev regime demonstrates complete untrustworthiness, as it has done previously," Zakharova underscored.

She also noted that, unlike the Minsk agreements - where Kiev openly admitted to deceiving the international community about its willingness to comply - the current Ukrainian authorities publicly declare participation in the moratorium while simultaneously making it clear that they are not actually observing it.

Moratorium on strikes against energy facilities

On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 30-day mutual pause on strikes against energy infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded favorably, swiftly instructing the Russian military to adhere to this initiative. Subsequently, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced Ukraine’s support for the proposal to halt strikes on energy facilities.

However, despite these declarations, Ukrainian forces continued targeting Russian energy infrastructure, striking 15 regions from March 18 to April 16. These regions include Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Kherson, Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and Krasnodar. The attacks employed UAVs, FPV drones, artillery, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Kiev has not genuinely observed the moratorium since its inception and that attempts to target Russian energy facilities continue unabated.