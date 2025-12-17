Russian army’s capabilities keep developing — Putin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The capabilities of the Russian army are constantly evolving, and work is continuously underway to strengthen the armed forces, President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board.

"The capabilities of the Russian army are constantly evolving, and work to strengthen the armed forces has been ongoing in recent years," the Russian leader stated, noting, among other things, the improvement of military personnel and improvements in the military command and control system.

"The improvement of combat personnel, qualitative improvements in the military command and control system, in operational and combat training, and, of course, increased efficiency of the defense industry," Putin explained.

According to the head of state, the defense industry "has quickly restructured many production and technological processes." It is producing in-demand products in ever greater amounts, Putin added.

"Thanks to the efficient work of the defense industry, the army and navy are being promptly equipped with modern weapons and gear. The ground forces are receiving missile systems and artillery systems with high-precision weapons, loitering munitions, disposable drones, and robotics," the Russian leader noted, adding that the Aerospace Forces are obtaining upgraded missiles and aerial guided bombs, allowing them to operate effectively in a "complex, jamming environment."