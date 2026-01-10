Finland withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel landmines — media

STOCKHOLM, January 10. /TASS/. Finland’s decision to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use, production, and stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, has officially come into force, Yle reported.

The move now allows Finland to include such weapons in its arsenal, the broadcaster noted. The country notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the convention on July 10, 2025. Under the terms of the treaty, the withdrawal takes effect six months after notification.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have also announced their withdrawal from the convention earlier.

The Ottawa Treaty entered into force in 1999 and has been ratified by 164 states. According to estimates from the International Committee of the Red Cross, anti-personnel mines cause a high number of civilian casualties and remain a hazard for many years after hostilities end.