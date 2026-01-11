US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan — UK daily

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/ American President Donald Trump issued instructions to the US Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to draft a detailed plan regarding a possible invasion of Greenland, UK-based daily The Mail on Sunday reported citing its sources.

The daily stated that, according to the sources, "the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan."

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s remarks earlier this week questioned Denmark's right to control the island as he stated that it should become part of the United States.

The New York Times stated on Saturday that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was shocked with Trump and Miller’s recent statements.

The Danish prime minister had long taken Trump's threats seriously and tried to gently persuade the American leader to abandon the idea, The New York Times said. Miller's harsh statements stunned her and sent Frederiksen's European colleagues into a state of near panic, according to the publication.

European leaders are trying to agree on a possible response to Trump's statements and hope to find a way to avoid confrontation with Washington, the NYT said. Agreeing to strengthen NATO’s forces to more effectively counter the influence of China and Russia and even granting Trump access to Greenland’s mineral deposits are among the steps they are considering, the paper added.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. Since 1979, it has had the legal right to declare independence by referendum. The United States and Denmark are founding members of NATO. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with this agreement, the US committed to defend the island from external aggression.