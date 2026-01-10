At least 25 law enforcement officers killed by rioters in Iran

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. The number of Iranian law enforcement officers killed in violent attacks by rioters in various parts of the country has risen to at least 25, according to Iranian state media.

On January 10, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing statements by the authorities, that 15 security forces were killed by rioters in the provinces of Fars, Qom, and Khorasan Razavi. Six security personnel were killed in the southern Fars province, and another 120 law enforcement officers were injured. In Qom province, two police officers were killed by rioters, who "stabbed them up to 40 times." In the northeastern city of Mashhad, seven representatives of security forces were killed by rioters.

Between January 3 and 9, Iranian authorities reported the deaths of more than 10 security personnel, including the Esfarayen city prosecutor. Law enforcement casualties were recorded in Tehran, provinces of Ilam, Kermanshah, Qom, North Khorasan, and others.