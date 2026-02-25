Plans by Paris, London to give Kiev nuclear arms show they lost touch with reality — envoy

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. The extremely dangerous plans by Paris and London to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev show that these capitals have lost touch with reality, and if these intents are carried out, they will not escape responsibility, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

"Such extremely dangerous plans by London and Paris indicate that they have lost touch with reality. They are mistaken in hoping to avoid responsibility, especially since everything hidden inevitably becomes apparent," he said during his remarks at the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Gatilov added that there are "many sensible people in the military, political, and diplomatic circles of the UK and France who understand the danger that their leaders’ reckless actions pose to the whole world." He stressed that Russia has repeatedly emphasized that "any attempts to revise Ukraine’s non-nuclear status" are unacceptable.