Russian tech firm to feature versatile underwater drone at Urals industrial show

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Group will unveil the Sarma autonomous underwater drone at the INNOPROM-2021 industrial show that will run in Yekaterinburg on July 5-8, the Almaz-Antey press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Group’s exposition will for the first time feature a mockup of the Sarma autonomous unmanned submersible vehicle produced by the Nizhny Novgorod 70th Anniversary of the Victory Plant as part of the project of the Advanced Research Fund," the press office said in a statement.

The underwater drone developed by the Lazurit Central Design Bureau is outfitted with precision navigation equipment, a communications system, and a broad range of tools to cope with various tasks under water.

The submersible will be able to carry out lengthy explorations in the depths of the World Ocean, including under the ice, transport various cargoes, provide maintenance for underwater structures and utilities, control underwater oil and gas equipment, and search for sunken objects, the statement says.

The drone’s modular design is made of the latest materials, and features a lot of new technological solutions in the field of creating large-displacement autonomous underwater robotic systems, the Almaz-Antey press office said.