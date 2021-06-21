Underwater, air robots to be organic to Russia's future naval ships

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Underwater and air robots will become inalienable features of Russia's naval ships of the future, they will change their architecture, the CEO of the Krylov State Research Center, Oleg Savchenko, told TASS in an interview.

He said that the Navy's development was proceeding "within the framework of the Armed Forces' development in general and cooperation by different arms and services, and in the light of the new approaches to forming a unified information space".

"On the one hand, future ships may be relieved of some traditional means of covering the situation, while on the other hand robots will become inalienable attributes of ships of different class. There will be unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous uninhabited underwater vessels, including those capable of operating in a swarm," Savchenko said.

He believes that the image of the ship of the future will be influenced by the requirement for greater combat endurance amid the enemy's use of smart and hypersonic weapons.

"Meeting these standards will require the development of composite materials and already customary stealth technologies. Apparently, the new requirements, on the one hand, and new technologies, on the other, will be reflected in the changes to be made to the traditional [ship] architecture," Savchenko said.