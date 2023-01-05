Perm sub with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to enter service with Russian Navy in 2026

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Project 885M (Yasen-M) Perm nuclear-powered submarine, the first regular carrier of the submarine version of Tsirkon, Russia’s advanced hypersonic cruise missile, will enter service with the Russian Navy in 2026, a source close to the Russian defense ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The Perm submarine with Tsirkons is planned to enter service with the Navy in 2026. Prior to that, the submarine will undergo trials in late 2024 or early 2025," the source said.

No official confirmation is available.

Test launches of the Tsirkon missiles from the Project 885 Sverodvinsk submarine were conducted in the White Sea on October 4, 2022.

The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building six Project 885M submarines. The Project 885 and Project 885M lead submarines Severodvinsk, Kazan, and Novosibirsk are in operational service with the Russian Navy.