Iran says to be more careful in talks with US, taking into account past experience

NEW DELHI, February 25. /TASS/. Tehran will be more cautious at the talks with the United States in Geneva, given its previous experience, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the Indian TV channel India Today.

"We have a bitter experience from the last time. We were negotiating last June when Israel attacked us, and later the United States joined the attack. The memory of it is still fresh. The wounds inflicted by that aggression are still alive in our memory," he said.

"This time we are obviously more cautious, and, you know, we have concerns. But if there is a really serious intention on their part to come to a solution, I believe that it is achievable." On February 26, Geneva will host the third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States to resolve the situation around the republic's nuclear program. Araghchi has already flown to Switzerland to participate in the consultations.

In January, the White House warned it was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic. Washington then expressed the hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly said it has no intention of creating an atomic bomb.