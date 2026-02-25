MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky risks pushing his country to face disastrous consequences as his ambitions to obtain nuclear weapons would destroy the entire world, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova warned.

"This bloodthirsty drug addict, the killer of the Ukrainian nation, who betrayed the memory of his ancestors, I beg your pardon, is now striving to acquire a nuclear bomb so that the entire planet could be obliterated," Pamfilova said, addressing a CEC meeting.

She expressed hope that residents of Ukraine who cherish the memory of their grand-and great-grandparents will be able to have a sober look at what is happening. "Hopefully, those in Ukraine who are still capable of thinking and who remember or value at least something about their grandfathers and great-grandfathers will sober up and see what is really going on," she emphasized.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier that Britain and France are actively working toward providing Ukraine with these weapons and delivery systems. According to information at the SVR’s disposal, the plans include clandestinely transferring European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine. The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option.