MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Giatsint-B howitzer crews of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have interrupted the rotation of Ukrainian troop groupings in the Dobropolye direction, destroying the enemy’s concealed positions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During airborne reconnaissance, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator of the group’s unmanned systems troops located hidden enemy positions. After final reconnaissance of the identified enemy targets, the division’s artillery units were ordered to promptly engage them, the ministry noted, adding that, according to live recording data, the target was successfully destroyed.