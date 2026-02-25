US president mentions Russia twice in record State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. Relations with Russia were barely mentioned in US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday.

In fact, the US leader mentioned Russia only twice - in the context of the Ukraine conflict and as he made a reference to the presence of Russian weapons off Venezuelan coast.

Trump delivered his longest address on record that lasted almost one hour and 48 minutes, including lengthy pauses for applause. The 42nd US President Bill Clinton’s address in 2000 was the second-longest, lasting approximately one hour and 29 minutes.