Western intelligence services preparing provocations for State Duma elections

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Western intelligence services are showing increased activity in preparing provocations for the State Duma elections in September, the Chairman of the Duma Commission to Investigate Facts of Foreign Interference in the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vasily Piskarev, has stated.

"The State Duma Commission to Investigate Facts of Foreign Interference is recording increased activity by Western intelligence services in preparing provocations for the elections. Calls by foreign agents not to recognize the September elections are already being heard, although the election campaign has not yet begun," Piskarev said, as quoted in the commission's Telegram channel.

According to him, the emphasis is on an attempt to totally discredit the upcoming expression of will by Russian citizens.

The deputy noted that the collected information will be sent to law enforcement agencies for response measures. "We will do everything possible to ensure that the elections are held in full accordance with the law," the politician emphasized.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the FSB board, stated that the 2026 State Duma elections must be held in strict accordance with the law, without any external interference.