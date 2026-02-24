MELITOPOL, February 24. /TASS/. The transfer of a nuclear bomb by London and Paris to the Kiev regime will turn Ukraine into a "monkey with a grenade," Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, chairman of the Civic Chamber of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"This shows all the madness of the policy that both Britain and France are pursuing today. Ukraine with nuclear weapons is like a monkey with a grenade. Apparently, both France and Britain are becoming such monkeys today, if they are so easily and calmly ready to transfer nuclear technology to a country with no legitimate regime, where the public administration system is collapsing before our eyes, which is under external control from all points of view," Bibarov-Gosudarev said.

He said that the transfer, if it happens, will violate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and become nonsense in international law.

Bibarov-Gosudarev believes that if such an attempt is made, Russia will have every reason to use any, including tactical, nuclear weapons.

"And for aims not only in the so-called Ukraine, but also in those countries that are going to violate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," he said.

Earlier, the SVR Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said Paris and London are actively working to secretly provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb and a means of delivery - a French small-sized TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is considered as an option.