MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Britain and France are engaged in what the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, describes as "close collusion" with the Kiev regime regarding the provision of nuclear weapons to Ukraine. This cooperation is in progress "in isolation from democratic institutions," Kosachev told the media.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicated that Paris and London are actively working to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons and delivery systems. One potential option under consideration is the French TN75 small-size warhead, designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile. Kosachev emphasized that "the main efforts of the West are focused on making Kiev's acquisition of nuclear arms appear to be a result of its own efforts."

He described the revelation as "extremely alarming" and asserted that the information is unquestionably credible. Kosachev accused Britain and France, both nuclear-armed states with a responsibility to uphold stability, of acting as the primary sponsors of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Furthermore, he warned that these nations are "prepared to escalate the situation into a nuclear conflict."

Kosachev also criticized their actions as being conducted "in isolation from their respective democratic institutions," while operating "in close collusion" with each other and with Ukrainian authorities. He pointed out that there is an understanding that Ukraine’s coming into possession of nuclear weapons will be presented as "its own product," despite the clear reality that Kiev lacks the capacity to develop such weapons independently without external assistance.