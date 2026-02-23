Kiev expects further talks on Ukrainian settlement late this week

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Another round of Ukrainian settlement talks in Geneva may be held late this week, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said.

"I think at the end of this week," he told Novosti LIVE, adding that Russian negotiators are conducting talks "restrainedly, politely, and professionally, in accordance with diplomatic protocol," although positions of the parties remain fundamentally different. "We are moving slowly, but we are moving. You will only see the end result," he said.

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon. TASS sources pointed to the constructive atmosphere at the talks. According to some of the Western media, the most problematic issue - the territorial one - has not yet been resolved.