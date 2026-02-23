EU fails to agree on new package of anti-Russian sanctions by February 24

BRUSSELS, February 23. /TASS/. Top EU diplomats have failed to reach an agreement on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"Unfortunately, we did not reach the agreement on the 20TH package. This is a setback and not the message we want to send today, but the work continues," she said.

This is the first time since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation that the top EU diplomats failed to agree on a new sanctions package against Russia ahead of February 24.

She actually confirmed that the package is being blocked by Slovakia and Hungary. According to Kallas, she regrets that the new package of sanctions cannot be agreed upon by the 4th anniversary of the beginning of the special military operation, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were supposed to travel to Kiev to announce the new package there.