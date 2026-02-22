Russia does not threaten Estonia but will do what necessary to ensure security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia does not threaten Estonia or other countries, but it will always do what is necessary to ensure its own security. If Estonia has nuclear weapons aimed at Russia, Moscow will aim its own nuclear weapons at Estonia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist from Vesti.

"Estonia is very close to us, and we don't threaten Estonia, just like any other European country. However, if there are nuclear weapons on Estonian territory aimed at us, our nuclear weapons will be aimed at Estonian territory, and Estonia must clearly understand it. Russia will always do what it must to ensure its own security, especially when it comes to nuclear deterrence issues," he said when asked a respective question.

Earlier, the Baltic republic's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, stated that Estonian authorities did not rule out the deployment of nuclear weapons on the country's territory if such a decision was made within the framework of NATO defense plans.