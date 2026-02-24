UK begins training Ukrainian combat helicopter pilots — Defense Ministry

LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The UK has started training Ukrainian instructors to fly combat helicopters, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

"Ukrainian pilots are now training at a UK air base to become helicopter flying instructors, the first time Britain has offered rotary-wing instructor training to Ukraine. Graduates will train the next generation of Ukrainian military aviators," the statement said.

According to the ministry, London will allocate additional 20 million pounds (27 million dollars) for energy support and the restoration of Ukraine's power grids. In addition, the UK government has announced that it will provide 5.7 million pounds (7.7 million dollars) in humanitarian aid to residents of Ukrainian regions affected by the conflict.