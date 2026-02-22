Talks on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26 — source

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Negotiations on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26, a source told TASS.

"Talks [on Ukraine] in Geneva may resume as early as on Thursday," the source said.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted around six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second day. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would be held soon.