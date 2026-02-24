Russian figure skater Gumennik says foreign athletes waiting for Russia’s return

ST. PETERSBURG, February 24. /TASS/. Foreign athletes are waiting for Russia’s return to global sports, figure skater Pyotr Gumennik told TASS upon returning from the 2026 Olympics.

Gumennik scored 6th at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

"Yes, everybody’s waiting," Gumennik said in response to a TASS reporter’s question about whether he thinks foreign athletes are waiting for Russia’s return to the international sporting stage.

As many as 13 Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The International Skating Union (ISU) has barred Russian figure skaters from participating in international competitions.