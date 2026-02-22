US ready to hold talks with Iran on February 27 if Tehran responds to proposals — media

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. The Washington administration is prepared to hold a new round of talks with Iranian representatives in Geneva on February 27 if Tehran provides a detailed response to US proposals on the republic’s nuclear program within 48 hours, Axios reported.

"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the US is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," a senior US official told Axios.

The report says that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner "plan to be in Geneva on February 27" if Iran responds early next week. The source noted that the US and Iran "may also discuss the possibility of an interim agreement before a full nuclear deal is agreed."

The website stresses that "is likely the last chance President Trump will give Iran before launching a massive US-Israeli military operation that could directly target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the US on resolving the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of fundamental positions outlined by the White House. The time and place of the new round of negotiations have not been disclosed.