Kiev building up forces in southern Konstantinovka fearing Russians’ advance — expert

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is building up its forces in southern Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as Russian troops advance toward the adjacent locality of Berestok, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian fighters are conducting an offensive along three sectors of Berestok near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after completely clearing the locality of Ukrainian troops as they advance eastwards, westwards and northwards.

"The enemy is building up its forces and means in the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka. Broader arrangements for a major battle to take place soon are currently underway. Nevertheless, despite this, quite intense hostilities are being conducted in Konstantinovka right now," the expert said. "Larger-scale hostilities will be waged, I think, as soon as our servicemen consolidate near Berestok and start storming the southern outskirts of Konstantinovka," he explained.