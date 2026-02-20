MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his wife cynically engaged in the trafficking of women and children through the schemes of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, which is banned in the country.

The politician stressed that Zelensky's name is mentioned many times in the Epstein case. "In particular, there were reports that Zelensky may have been involved in the abduction and trafficking of women and children through the Ukrainian modeling agency Jean-Luc Brunel. Thus, the illegitimate ruler and his wife have long been cynically involved in the supply of ‘live goods’ through Epstein's schemes," Medvedchuk wrote in his article published on the Other Ukraine website.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and former officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major business figures, and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.