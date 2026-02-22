Russian air defenses shot down seven HIMARS multiple launch rockets, 326 UAVs

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down seven HIMARS multiple launch rockets, five guided aerial bombs, and 326 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range, land-and air-based precision weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army. The strike's objectives were achieved. All designated targets were hit," the report said.

Russian troops also destroyed a logistics center and a storage facility for the Ukrainian army’s UAVs and their components in 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that temporary deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 144 districts were hit.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ groups struck a logistics center and a storage site for unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 144 districts," according to the report.

Units of Battlegroup Center inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Azov special forces brigade (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

"Units of Battlegroup Center took more advantageous positions and lines. They defeated the personnel and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger [brigade], an airmobile [brigade], an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special forces brigade, and four National Guard brigades," the report said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 116,263 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 anti-aircraft missile systems, 27,814 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,670 multiple rocket launchers, 33,421 field artillery guns and mortars, and 55,005 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the Defense Ministry.