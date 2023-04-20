China set to buy two air tankers from Russia — minister

NEW DELHI, April 20. /TASS/. China intends to buy two Il-76 aircraft from Russia with water discharge gear used to fight fires, Russian minister of emergencies Alexander Kurenkov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of heads of emergency departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"The Chinese side is interested in procuring two Il-76 airplanes with water discharge devices," the minister said.

China is also interested in training crews for such airplanes, Kurenkov said. "Their main proposals to the Russian side are to train crews in using the water discharge equipment. Our colleagues are very interested in how Russia fights wildfires," the minister noted. "This is very much in demand; not merely China but Turkey is also interested in this," he added.