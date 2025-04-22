Kiev blocks every effort to take bodies of Ukrainian soldiers from battlefields near Kursk

KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked Russian fighters who attempted to take the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers from the outskirts of Guyevo and Nikolayevo-Daryino in the Kursk Region to mortuaries on Russian soil, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"Teams of Russian servicemen came under attack as they attempted to take the bodies of Ukrainian troops from areas near Guyevo and Nikolayevo-Daryino to [Russian] mortuaries," the officer said.

According to him, Ukrainian military commanders are doing everything to hamper efforts to recover the bodies of their own soldiers from the battlefield.

Earlier, Russian security officers told TASS that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are considered missing in the Kursk Region.