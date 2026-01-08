'Security guarantees' document by West, Kiev aims at militarization — MFA

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The document on "security guarantees" prepared by the Western calition of the willing together with Kiev is far from a plan for a peaceful settlement and is aimed at continued militarization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On January 6 in Paris, participants in the so-called coalition of the willing, led by the UK and France, signed a declaration with the Kiev regime entitled Robust Security Guarantees for a Solid and Lasting Peace," Zakharova said in a comment. "This document is far from a peaceful settlement plan. It is aimed not at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continued militarization, escalation, and the expansion of the conflict."

According to her, the key provision of the document is "the deployment of certain ‘multinational forces’ on Ukrainian territory." She said coalition members intend to form these forces in order to assist in the "restoration" of the Ukrainian army and ensure the "containment" of Russia after the end of hostilities.