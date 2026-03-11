Gold of Russian international reserves kept in Central Bank’s depositories

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Gold from Russian international reserves is kept entirely in depositories of the Central Bank within the country, head of the Main Department of the Russian Central Bank Rustem Mardanov told News.ru portal.

"The record high growth of the value of gold reserves in 2025 is related exclusively to the dynamics of international gold prices. The physical volume of reserves remained actually stable," Mardanov said. "All the gold of international reserves is kept in depositories of the Central Bank within the territory of Russia," the official said.

Minor fluctuations of the physical volume are related to scheduled operations of the Bank of Russia in the domestic market and the share of gold in the structure of reserves is about 43% at present, he added.