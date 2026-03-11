Ukraine carries out 80 artillery strikes on Kursk border area over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 26 drones of various types over the past 24 hours, also carrying out 80 artillery strikes over that timeframe, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 10 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 11, a total of 26 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery weapons 80 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory five times by dropping explosive devices," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel.

According to him, two houses and the roof of a garage were damaged as a result of the attacks in the Khomutovka settlement. In the city of Rylsk, the roof of a gas utility company was damaged, and the facade of a spare car parts store in the village of Giryi was damaged.

The regional governor added that there were no fatalities as a result of the Ukrainian attack.