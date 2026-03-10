IN BRIEF: Ongoing Budapest-Kiev conflict and further developments around Druzhba pipeline

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Hungary is imposing a ban on the export of oil and certain types of petroleum products, the country's Economy Minister, Marton Nagy, announced.

The Hungarian parliament adopted a resolution opposing Ukraine's admission to the European Union and the provision of financial assistance to that country for the purpose of continuing the armed conflict with Russia.

TASS has compiled the main points of the situation.

Hungary's resolution opposes aid to Ukraine and its admission to the EU

The Hungarian Parliament has adopted a resolution opposing Ukraine's admission to the European Union and the provision of financial assistance to that country for the purpose of continuing the armed conflict with Russia.

At a meeting broadcast on the Parliament’s website, 142 members of parliament voted in favor of the document, 28 voted against, and four abstained.

The resolution, proposed by the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union faction, is advisory in nature, but the government intends to be guided by its sentiment during its consultations with the EU.

The document notes that Hungary opposes the hasty admission of Ukraine to the European Union, as it is "in a state of war" and its accession could lead to a direct confrontation between Europe and Russia.

Therefore, the members of parliament proposed that the government not support the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.

The resolution also calls on the government to support international peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and to refrain from sending weapons and funds to that country that could be used for military purposes. The parliament also declared the need to prevent the EU from becoming a "military union" and to prevent Brussels from creating legal loopholes and political mechanisms allowing it to make important decisions without consensus and deprive community members of their veto power.

Hungary to restrict oil prices and exports

On March 9, after an extraordinary government meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his country is introducing restrictions on retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel due to rising oil prices on global markets caused by the war in the Middle East.

He added that only drivers of vehicles "with Hungarian license plates and registration documents" will be able to purchase gasoline and diesel fuel at discounted prices.

In addition to private individuals, this measure will be extended to farmers, freight forwarders, and entrepreneurs," Orban said.

According to him, the government hopes to protect the interests of Hungarian citizens in a situation where "oil and fuel prices are rising throughout Europe due to the war in Iran."

He also noted that Hungary remains subject to the "Ukrainian oil blockade."

Hungarian authorities are imposing a ban on the export of oil and certain types of petroleum products due to a surge in energy prices sparked by the war in the Middle East, the country's Economy Minister, Marton Nagy, announced.

Besides the situation in the Middle East, the oil blockade imposed by Ukraine is a big reason for introducing these measures.

EU Response

Ukraine's continued refusal to allow EU inspectors access to the allegedly damaged Russian oil pipeline Druzhba is provoking "deep frustration" in Brussels, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine’s refusal to do so is putting off even its most loyal supporters.

The newspaper notes that Kiev intends to spend most of the European funds on weapons purchases, including interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

The longer Ukraine goes without funding, the less ammunition is available, as it is actively used by US allies in the Middle East conflict, the FT notes.

Denied access for Druzhba inspection commission

Last week, Orban announced the creation of a commission by the Hungarian government to assess the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Ukraine refused to allow the commission access to the pipeline, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, announced.

Vladimir Zelensky stated that he does not intend to allow an independent commission to assess the condition of the Druzhba pipeline. He added that he does not believe that European Commission representatives distrust Ukraine's reports of pipeline destruction.

Several EU countries pressured Ukraine to grant inspectors access to inspect the pipeline but Kiev refused all requests in this regard, Politico reported.

Situation with oil pipeline

Russian oil has not been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. In this situation Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude via the Adriatic Pipeline.

Orban stated that Budapest has intelligence data indicating that the pipeline is operational and that Ukraine is blocking Russian oil supplies solely for political reasons.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that the Druzhba pipeline was ready to go live, and Hungary, in particular, signaled its technical readiness.

Budapest took retaliatory measures against Kiev by blocking a €90 billion "military loan" from the European Union.

Hungary intends to block the European loan to Ukraine until supplies via the Druzhba pipeline resume.

Speaking at a Ukrainian cabinet meeting Zelensky openly threatened Orban. A recording of his statement was distributed by the Ukrinform news agency.

Zelensky stated that if Hungary blocks aid to Ukraine, he will hand over the address of the Hungarian Prime Minister to the Ukrainian troops so they can call him and speak with him "in their soldier’s tongue."