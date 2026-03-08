Peskov explains difference between US talks with Iran and Russia

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russia conducts dialogue with the United States directly, while US negotiations with Iran were carried out through intermediaries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The journalist asked whether Moscow could trust the Americans after US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner had conducted negotiations with Iran and later publicly explained their country’s attack on the Islamic republic.

"Witkoff and Kushner spoke with the Iranians through intermediaries; we speak with the Americans directly. There is a difference," Peskov replied.