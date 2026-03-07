Iran strikes another oil tanker in Persian Gulf — state TV

DOHA, March 7. /TASS/. Iranian armed forces reportedly attacked the Louise P oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, according to state television. The vessel, flagged to the Marshall Islands, was struck in the incident. The tanker may have been a US asset.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, issued a stark warning that the Strait of Hormuz - through which approximately 20% of the world's oil exports pass - could be closed to shipping amid escalating tensions related to the Israeli-US military operations against Tehran. However, by March 5, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the strait remained open, noting that ships and tankers were refraining from passage due to fears of potential attacks from both sides.