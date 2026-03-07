Russian air defenses down 124 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 124 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, including one headed for Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 124 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 29 over the Bryansk Region, 15 over the Oryol Region, 11 over the Belgorod Region, nine over the Ryazan Region, eight over the Kaluga Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, six each over the Kursk, Rostov and Volgograd regions, six over Crimea, five each over the Tula and Samara regions, three over the Lipetsk Region, three over the Moscow Region, including one headed for Moscow, two each over the Saratov and Ulyanovsk regions, and one over the Ivanovo Region," the statement said.