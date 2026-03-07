Third US Navy aircraft carrier prepares to deploy to Middle East — TV channel

NEW YORK, March 7. /TASS/. The US is preparing to send a third aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS George H.W. Bush, to the Middle East, Fox News reported.

"A third aircraft carrier strike group is getting ready to cross the Atlantic and join the war against Iran. The USS George H.W. Bush <...> is expected to deploy soon," Fox News journalist Lucas Tomlinson said.

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is already in the area of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran. The second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is currently in the Red Sea.