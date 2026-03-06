Israel dropped over 100 munitions on 'Khamenei bunker,' army assesses results

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military is currently assessing the outcomes of a significant strike on central Tehran, aimed at destroying a large underground command bunker, Israeli Army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin announced during a press briefing.

He detailed that approximately 50 Israeli Air Force aircraft participated in the operation, launching over 100 munitions at the target. During the briefing, Defrin presented a 3D reconstruction of the facility, which is alleged to have been constructed for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed on February 28 during the initial hours of Israeli and US airstrikes targeting Iran.

"This was a clandestine bunker from which Khamenei was intended to direct hostilities against Israel. It was neutralized before he could utilize it, but senior regime officials continued to operate from the site, believing it to be secure. They were mistaken," Defrin stated.

Earlier, the Israeli army’s press service reported that the strike targeted the so-called "Khamenei bunker" located beneath a government compound in central Tehran. According to the statement, the facility was one of Iran’s most critical military command centers, designed for emergency operations.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.