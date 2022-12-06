Russian, US intelligence chiefs communicate in closed format — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has refused to elaborate on the possibility of another meeting between Russian and US intelligence chiefs, saying that this is a closed format.

"It is a closed format and I have neither the possibility nor any grounds to comment on anything like that," he told journalists on Tuesday.

Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin and Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns recently held talks in Ankara.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the United States insisted on the confidential nature of the Burns-Naryshkin communication channel. However, as soon as the US delegation landed in Ankara there was a leak of information.