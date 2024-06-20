RFK Jr. calls for immediate US-Russia talks on Ukraine

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. Independent candidate in the US presidential election Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called on the authorities to get a peace deal done on Ukraine right away.

"I call for real peace talks now, with the US, Russia and Ukraine at the table. Putin was willing. We [the US] need to be willing too," he said on his X page. He added that the US authorities need to stop financing hostilities in Ukraine and that the time has come "to make peace."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward his latest peace proposal for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, which envisages the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian constituencies, the consolidation of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status, its demilitarization and denazification, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. The Ukrainian side rejected the initiative.