Russia expels two Romanian diplomats in retaliatory move — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia is expelling two Romanian diplomats in a retaliatory move following the declaration of Russian diplomats in Bucharest as personae non gratae, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. This action follows the summoning of Romania's charge d'affaires in Russia.

"On April 9, Liliana Burda, Romania’s charge d'affaires in Russia, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she received a note regarding the declaration of the defense attache at the Romanian embassy in Moscow, along with his deputy, as 'personae non gratae,'" the Foreign Ministry stated.

"This measure is a response to Romania's unfounded decision to declare the military attache at the Russian embassy in Bucharest and his assistant as personae non gratae," the Russian Foreign Ministry explained.

On March 5, the Romanian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s charge d'affaires, Yelena Kopnina, to inform her that the authorities had declared the Russian military attache and his assistant personae non gratae "for activities that do not comply with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961." As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out, Romania is attempting to draw a connection between its domestic political crisis and Russia, thereby seeking to shift the blame onto its neighbor.