Situation is far from scenario with significant decline of global economic growth

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Worsening of trade and economic relations between the United States and China was included into the risk-based scenario but the current situation is nevertheless far from materialization of the scenario with a significant dip of global economic growth, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"Indeed, the deterioration of trade and economic relations between the US and China was included into our risk-based scenario but we believe nevertheless that the current situation, it is very far from the risk-based scenario we set as an alternative in monetary policy guidelines," she said.

"The risk-based scenario anticipates notably stronger correction of global growth, that is, much lower [growth] rates of the global economy and accordingly more pessimistic forecast for the Russian GDP and inflation. Our updated base case scenario, it indeed slightly worsened the vision of external conditions," Nabiullina added.