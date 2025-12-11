West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Western countries should understand the serious consequences they will incur if frozen Russian assets are seized to fund Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"They are ready to do this even by destroying the foundations of the welfare of citizens and businesses of the European Union, as well as the entire global financial system. They don't care, they’re ready to throw it all away. We call on the West to be real with itself and assess the eventual consequences of the European Commission's expropriation of other people's sovereign reserves. For instance, such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," she said responding to a request to comment on media reports about Tokyo not being on board with the EU’s Russian asset seizure plan.

Earlier, Politico citing sources in the European External Action Service, reported that Japan had rejected the EU's proposal to expropriate about $30 billion of frozen Russian assets. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that Japan does not have the right to dispose of Russian assets for legal reasons. Later, Kyodo news agency reported that the Japanese Finance Ministry comprehensively denies the authenticity of these reports.

According to Zakharova, it does not follow from official Tokyo's comments that Japan has radically changed its position on stolen Russian assets. The diplomat said that Russia had repeatedly warned everyone, and in particular Japan, that involvement in illegitimate experiments with its assets would be considered as complicity in the theft and crimes of the Kiev regime. "It seems to me that it is simply premature to talk about Tokyo's positive intentions in this matter. There are no signals seen along these lines," the diplomat said.

"Tokyo's reaction is another clear confirmation that the initiative promoted by the European Commission to steal and plunder our sovereign reserves is absolutely illegal. This is understood by the rest of the European Union states, which continue not only to speak out against, but also to openly resist such illegal approaches," she said.

She said that such actions would inevitably entail harsh practical countermeasures, including asymmetric ones, and the initiators of this fraudulent scheme would be responsible for all the negative consequences for the global economy.

"The European Commission is trying to create the appearance of the legitimacy of the theft of Russian funds, to involve the G7 countries in their illegal schemes. At the same time, not all Westerners share this simply illegal attitude of the European bureaucracy, because they are afraid of economic and reputational risks. Because they understand that the whole world is really watching how they are being dragged into mutual responsibility for committing a crime," Zakharova said.