Volvo files application to register three trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Swedish automobile concern Volvo, which left Russia in 2022, has filed an application to register three trademarks in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported. Two of them are for Volvo, and the third is for Volvo Penta.

The Volvo trademark covers three classes (No. 07, 12, 37) of the International Classification of Goods and Services, including trucks, passenger cars, vans, buses, machinery, engines, and repair and maintenance services.

The registration applications were submitted to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) on December 17, 2025, from Sweden.

The Swedish automobile concern Volvo suspended its operations in Russia in February 2022. As TASS was informed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, its assets in Russia were transferred to a Russian investor.