Turkey takes steps to avoid being dragged into Iranian crisis — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, March 13. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to repel all threats and is taking the precautions to avoid being drawn into the conflict over Iran, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the iftar fast-breaking dinner, traditional in the month of Ramadan.

"We are taking the necessary security measures against any threats of violation of our airspace like the one that happened last night," Erdogan said referring to an Iranian missile shot down over Turkey. "Our main task is to protect our country from this fire trap."

The Defense Ministry said on Friday that NATO forces in the Mediterranean had destroyed a missile that was launched from Iran and entered the republic's airspace in a third such incident since March 4.