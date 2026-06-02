Journalist says Macron blackmailed Trump over Ukraine due to reports about his wife

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Journalist Candice Owens told TASS that French President Emmanuel Macron informed US leader Donald Trump that he’s fed up with stories that his wife, Brigitte Macron, is a man, going so far as to say he wouldn’t sign a certain deal on Ukraine if the hate didn’t stop.

"President Trump called me. That was not a tale, it's a true story. I have the phone records. And he called me from Mar-a-Lago, actually. So he says, well, you know, I need Emmanuel to sign something pertaining to Russia-Ukraine. Emmanuel is saying he won't do it unless you stop talking about his wife," Owens said. She noted that this whole situation is "crazy."

Owens arrived in Russia a few days ago and plans to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum shortly, including as a guest at its plenary session.

Owens is a prominent figure in conservative circles in the United States and the host of a popular podcast. Her YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers. Since March 2024, she has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president, was actually born a man. The French president and his wife planned to present evidence to the court refuting Owens’ claims.