US, Iran to focus on Strait of Hormuz, lifting blockade during talks — media

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran will primarily concentrate on restoring full commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports during the talks announced earlier by President Donald Trump, AP reported, citing diplomatic sources in a Middle Eastern country serving as a mediator in the negotiations.

According to the news agency, the talks will also address ending all strikes across the region, including those carried out by Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq. Another key issue will be the renewal of unrestricted Iranian oil exports. The Middle Eastern countries acting as mediators intend to step up their contacts with the United States and Iran in the coming days. AP notes that, at this stage, the parties may revert to the core provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran on June 18.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran would launch negotiations on a peace agreement on August 3. Trump also wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had agreed to call off a planned major strike against the Islamic Republic in order to secure an agreement with Tehran.

According to the president, Iran and several Middle Eastern countries asked Washington to refrain from carrying out the attack because the parties had already outlined the framework of a future agreement. Trump said the agreement should include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of Iran's nuclear threat.