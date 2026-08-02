MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Servicemen from the 9th Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the 25th Combined Arms Army within Russia's Battlegroup West have eliminated Ukrainian personnel and several unmanned ground vehicles near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Unmanned systems crews within the 9th Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West continue to wipe out various hardware and personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces as they attempt to carry out rotations and resupply positions in the Krasny Liman area of the Donetsk People's Republic within the special military operation zone. Combat footage shows direct hits by FPV drones, destroying several unmanned ground vehicles and taking out Ukrainian troops," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the operations of strike UAV crews are clearing the way for the advancement of the 25th Combined Arms Army's assault units.