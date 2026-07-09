London, Stockholm courts issue unlawful rulings on Russian companies — Putin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Arbitration courts in London and Stockholm have issued unlawful rulings against Russian companies, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Sergey Katyrin, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Katyrin raised the issue of international resolution of commercial disputes at the meeting, noting that arbitration bodies in London and Stockholm operate to the detriment of Russian business.

"They are issuing rulings that are not based on law," Putin said. "Yes, they are politically motivated," the Chamber’s head added.